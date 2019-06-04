Tamzin Outhwaite's ex-husband Tom Ellis marries for the second time - see wedding pictures Congratulations to Tom and his new wife!

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has tied the knot with screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer in a gorgeous woodland ceremony on Sunday. The actor, who divorced first wife Tamzin Outhwaite five years ago, took to Instagram to share a picture from his special day. "My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon," he joked in the caption. "Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious #happy #married photo by @mibellephotographers, wedding planning by @jogartin."

His new bride also posted a lovely photo of the newlyweds, and said: "Married!!!!!!" To which, Tom simply replied: "I love you wife." Just a few days before the nuptials, Tom revealed his daughters - ten-year-old Marnie and six-year-old Florence - had flown out to be with him for the special occasion. Sharing a snap of his girls, whom he shares with the EastEnders actress, he wrote: "Hanging out with my girls...in my happy place #weddingweek #blessed." Tom, 40, is also a father of Nora Ellis from his relationship with Estelle Morgan.

Welsh actor Tom began dating screenwriter Meaghan in 2016, two years after his divorce from Tamzin. The former couple married in 2006 a year after being introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy. Tamzin was granted a divorce from Miranda star Tom in April 2014 after he admitted committing adultery. In an interview with Essentials magazine in 2015, Tamzin hinted the breakdown of their marriage was down to more than a single mistake. "I wouldn't not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I'll say," she explained, adding: "I will tell them exactly what happened and it will come from me. He's still their dad and they still have a relationship."

