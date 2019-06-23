Exclusive: Amy Williams reveals the sweet name she has chosen for her baby What a lovely choice for a name!

Olympic champion Amy Williams has introduced her second child, Alfie, in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. The little boy was born on June 10 at 9lb 4oz with Amy’s husband Craig Ham at her side. And she says the baby has formed an immediate bond with his two-year-old brother Oscar. "He has been amazing with him. Every time Oscar goes past the Moses basket he’ll stroke his head and say: 'Hello Alfie'’ and give him a kiss," Amy, who picked up gold in Vancouver for Team GB in the skeleton bob in 2010, said.

Amy Williams with baby Alfie

READ: Are Prince George and Princess Charlotte set for another wedding role?

"It is wonderful how they already seem to have such a bond." Amy also tells Hello! that if her two boys grew up to develop her love of high risk sports, she and Craig would support them. "You want to protect them and never want them getting hurt, but if they choose to go off to do some crazy wild stuff, I’d have to understand," says Amy, who reveals they had the cord blood containing potentially life-saving stem cells frozen and stored.

The doting mum loves the bond Oscar already has with his baby brother

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals the secret to her relationship with Prince Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

"You never know in the future how those stem cells might help" In the interview, Amy also reveals how she has qualified as a personal trainer during her maternity leave. "I have ten to 15 years of world class-level fitness and performance, so I always wanted to do personal training and now I have qualified. I never want that side of my life to go away. In the future I would like to help other people achieve their fitness goals."

To read the full story, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 24 June