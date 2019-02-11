Exclusive: Matthew Wright and wife Amelia introduce baby Cassady - see the adorable pictures

Television and radio presenter Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia have introduced their newborn baby daughter Cassady in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine.

The birth of Cassady came after the couple tried for eight years to have a child, enduring six failed IVF attempts and one life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

"I have dreamt about this moment for so long, I keep pinching myself, thinking 'Is this real? Is this happening?'" Amelia told the magazine. "I feel like it's a rebirth for me. It's every cliché and everything you hear about but I feel complete and content."

"I can't get over how good she is and how gorgeous she is, I generally think babies are ugly things but it just happens that mine is the supermodel of the baby world," Matthew adds.

Cassady arrived at London's Queen Charlotte's hospital nearly four weeks early, on January 25th, weighing just over 5lbs. But her entrance into the world wasn't without drama – as Matthew nearly missed the birth. He was only informed that Amelia was about to give birth when he received a text message from her as he came off air from his radio show. "There was a taxi drivers' strike, every road we went on was stuck and there was no more communication from her. It took 1hour 15 minutes to get from my offices in Waterloo to the hospital in Hammersmith - usually it would be 40 minutes - and I was having kittens."

Amelia explains. "My blood pressure suddenly went sky high and they said 'This is dangerous, it has to happen now'. They said they would try and wait for Matthew to get there but otherwise they were going to have to start. He needed to get there no later than when he did, or he would have missed it."