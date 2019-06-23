Are Prince George and Princess Charlotte set for starring new wedding roles? This will be lovely!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are pretty well-trained at being pageboy and bridesmaid, having been members of the young bridal party a number of times – including for two royal weddings. And this year, it sounds as if they might be playing a special part in another wedding, as Charlottes' godfather Thomas van Straubenzee is to marry Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, the assistant head teacher at Thomas's Clapham. The Sunday Times reports that George and Charlotte are expected to have roles at the ceremony, while the Duke of Cambridge is reportedly going to serve as an usher. George and Charlotte have previously played roles at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day, and the wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's close friend Sophie Carter, who married Robert Snuggs in September 2018.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

It was first reported in April that Thomas and Lucy were dating and in a serious relationship. Thomas was previously married to Lady Melissa Percy, who he married in 2013 at Alnwich Castle, where both Princes William and Harry were in attendance, with William serving as usher. They divorced in 2016. Thomas is one of William's closest and long-time pals, having attended Ludgrove prep school with the royal. He served as an usher along with James Meade at the royal wedding in 2011, and shared the toast at the wedding reception.

The young royals at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding

Both the Cambridges and the Sussexes are also close with Thomas' younger brother Charlie, for whom Prince Harry was best man at his 2018 wedding to Daisy Jenks. Poignantly, Harry and Meghan recently attended a charity carol service in memory of Charlie and Thomas' brother Henry, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 18. Meghan showed her support for the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund by reading a poem as part of the event.

George and Charlotte were last seen out at the beginning of the month, along with their parents and younger brother Prince Louis – who made his balcony debut at the Trooping the Colour. The young siblings were also captured on camera exploring their mum's Chelsea Flower Show garden design in May. Footage was also released by the palace of the children excitedly running around. It gave a rare insight into the close relationship the Cambridges have, and William even revealed the sweet nickname he called Charlotte. The father-of-three was heard calling his daughter Minonette, meaning cute in French. George, meanwhile, gave Kate's garden an impressive twenty out of ten, while Louis stole the show by excitedly running around the outside space.

