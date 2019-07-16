Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch reveal REAL name of baby son - 6 weeks after birth The couple welcomed their fourth child on 3 June

Peter Crouch has finally confirmed the name of his fourth child with Abbey Clancy, six weeks after the baby's birth. Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the retired footballer confirmed their chosen moniker - Jack. The father-of-four wrote: "We have just welcomed our fourth child, Jack, into the family and the wonderful chaos that comes with a new baby means it hasn't really hit me that I haven't gone back for pre-season training. Life is hectic in a brilliant way."

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have named their fourth child Jack

The 38-year-old had previously raised eyebrows after joking his newborn son was called Divock Samrat, after a Liverpool FC player and his favourite curry house. Thankfully, the couple, who are also parents to Sophia, Liberty and Johnny, have chosen a traditional name. Jack was born on 3 June, and the happy parents announced the news on Instagram, sharing several pictures of their bundle of joy the following day. "Welcome to the world darling boy, born 3rd of June 3:44pm weighing 7lb.5. Now home safe and sound x," proud mum Abbey wrote.

Their baby boy was born on 3 June

Peter took to Twitter and joked: "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well." He later added: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat." Despite Abbey not being convinced with the hilarious monicker, she did approve of his tweet and actually encouraged Peter to post it. Talking about the funny joke on his That Peter Crouch Podcast, he said: "He might get bullied if his name is Divock. I had to actually come out and say his name isn't actually Divock Samrat - that was a gag. To me Divrock was a lovely name. Abs said to me, "You've got to tweet it, it's brilliant."