Peter Crouch wished he said this to Prince Harry after his cheeky Abbey Clancy jibe

Peter Crouch has once again opened up about his funny encounter with Prince Harry, who once asked him how he managed to "bag" his model wife, Abbey Clancy. During Friday's appearance of The Graham Norton Show, the former England footballer revealed he wished he had this amazing comeback. "That was pre-Meghan and I didn’t know how to respond," he told guest host Jack Whitehall. "But now I could come back to him with the same question!"

Peter, 38, has been with Abbey, 33, since 2006, and the couple are proud parents to three children; Sophia, Liberty and Johnny. Last year, Prince Harry approached Peter in the changing rooms before asking him the cheeky question. Appearing on BBC Radio 5 live, the sports star claimed Harry asked, "How did you bag Abbey?" Clarifying whether the Duke of Sussex's jibe was more of an insult rather than a joke, Peter confirmed: "It was definitely along those lines. He was dissing me. I was a bit taken aback by it." He added: "He laughed his head off and then walked off, and I was like, 'That just happened.'"

Speaking to HELLO! at Specsavers National Book Awards in November, Peter revealed that the question did offend him. "I was a bit taken aback by it to be honest, so I didn’t react probably as well as I should have," he said. Meanwhile, Peter was on the Graham Norton Show to talk about his new book, How to Be a Footballer. "It's me taking the mickey out of myself about some of the mistakes I have made," he explained. "It gives an insight into football and the experiences I have had. It's been a great journey."

