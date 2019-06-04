Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch welcome fourth child - and joke about unusual name See the first baby picture below!

Congratulations are in order! Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have announced the arrival of their fourth child, a little boy who is yet to be named. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the footballer shared the first picture of his newborn son, and joked about naming him after a fellow football star, Liverpool's Divock Origi. "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well," he tweeted. Later clarifying the name, Peter added: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified, unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat."

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

The joke comes as Belgian striker Divock scored two goals for Liverpool in the Champions League during the semi-final against Barcelona. The team then went on to win the coveted trophy against Tottenham on Saturday night. Abbey, 33, is a proud Liverpudlian, while Peter has played for the city's football team between 2005 and 2008.

In January, the couple announced the news of their fourth pregnancy. The Britain's Next Top Model presenter shared a black-and-white photograph of herself in an animal print bikini, proudly cradling her growing baby bump. She captioned the beautiful picture: "When a hatrick just won't do !!!#babynumber4." The couple are already doting parents to three young children: Johnny, who was born last year, Sophia, eight, and four-year-old Liberty.

The couple welcomed their newborn son on Monday

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning about being pregnant with Johnny last year, Abbey revealed: "I need tips off you Holly! Nobody gives you sympathy when it's your third even when you have your head over the toilet. It's been a terrible five months, but I'm back and I feel great and I can't wait to have the baby."

