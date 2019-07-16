Why Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir haven't been seen in public with sister Blue Ivy Rumi and Sir Carter were born in June 2017

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have shared very few photos of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter since their arrival in June 2017, and fans are waiting for their public debut with their older sister Blue Ivy. And while Blue, seven, is often seen out with her famous parents at showbiz events and even on the red carpet – most recently at the world premiere of The Lion King – her baby siblings have been kept out of the spotlight. On Sunday, at the European premiere of The Lion King, Jay-Z explained the reason why – and it's very understandable. During a conversation with Prince Harry, the dad-of-three was asked about the twins, and explained that they are often left at home at the minute because they are too young. He replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

Beyoncé took Blue Ivy to the world premiere of The Lion King, but her twins were left at home

No doubt it won't be long before the twins are seen dressed up in matching outfits to their older sibling – who certainly has a flare for fashion. The little girl often twins with her mum during their joint appearances, most recently dressing up in a Lion-inspired outfit at the Disney premiere – which Beyoncé stars in as the voice of Nala. There is no doubt that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doting parents. In September, the singer reflected on her life and motherhood in a heartfelt Instagram post. She said: "At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released an album together, Everything Is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z spoke about parenthood with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday night

Earlier in the year, Beyoncé was praised for opening up about her difficult pregnancy with her twins. She also revealed that she had gone through a traumatic experience in labour when one of her twins' heartbeats paused a few times, which meant that she had to undergo an emergency C-section. "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me. My body went through more than I knew it could. I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had an extremely difficult pregnancy, high blood pressure. I developed toxaemia, preeclampsia, and in the room, one of the baby's heartbeats paused a few times so I had to get an emergency C-section."

Luckily, the twins were fine, and quickly broke the internet when Beyoncé announced their arrival. According to Twitter, within 15 minutes of the announcement there were more than 17,000 tweets being sent per minute referring to her pregnancy.

