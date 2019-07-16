Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy had sweetest conversation with the Queen at Princess Eugenie's wedding The couple's daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy was one of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's bridesmaids at their royal wedding in October, and on Tuesday her doting mum opened up about the family's friendship with the couple. Appearing on Loose Women as a guest, the former panellist opened up about Teddy's starring role, which saw her join Princess Charlotte and Prince George among the young bridal party, and how it was particularly special because it was the wedding of their close friends. She said: "It was a special moment, and it was also a special moment because we care for and love the couple. They are really good friends of ours."

Ayda also revealed that Teddy had even gone over to the Queen to give her flowers. The doting mum recalled: "First of all she's never been in a wedding whatsoever, I mean she gave the Queen flowers and said thanks for hosting us, she's only six years old, and she had just turned six, but I did say to her, don't think all weddings are like this. I mean, me and Rob got married in the backyard and our dogs were the bridesmaids!" Teddy didn't only talk to the Queen on the big day, but the mother-of-the-bride, Sarah Ferguson too. The little girl went viral after she hilariously asked Sarah if she was the Queen while they were having photos taken on the steps outside St George's Chapel.

Robbie and wife Ayda Field were proud parents as they watched their daughter undertake her special role

The wedding was the first time that Teddy's face had been seen in public. Along with her younger siblings Charlie, four, and 11-month-old Coco, the little girl is only ever pictured in candid shots on her parents' social media accounts, with her face always covered. This is to protect their privacy. Robbie previously explained their decision to do this during an interview on Loose Women. The Angels singer said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

