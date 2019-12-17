Christmas really has come early for Rochelle Humes! The TV star took to Instagram this week to shares some exciting news with her fans, beaming as she posed for a photo on top of a pile of cardboard boxes. Rochelle, 30, wrote, “WHAT A DAY!!! The best early Christmas present I could have hoped for, my product range has arrived in our warehouse and I’m not sure if I’m gonna scream, cry or wee!! Maybe all of the above?! Massive pinch me moment, hurry up 2020!!!! #babybrand #bossmum #girlpower #womeninbusiness.” She confirmed in the comments section that her new range includes baby and children’s bath, body and hair products.

Excitement is no doubt reaching an all-time high in the Humes household. Rochelle and her husband Marvin are parents to two little girls, six-year-old Alaia-Mai and two-year-old Valentina, who will be counting down the days until Father Christmas arrives. The couple have certainly pulled out all the stops for the festive celebrations, with Rochelle sharing a number of photos of their impressive decorations, including their spectacular Christmas tree. The TV star also decked out the front door of their family home, complete with a giant nutcracker standing guard.

Speaking to Closer magazine in 2017, Rochelle revealed how her family like to celebrate on Christmas Day. "We get up with the kids and open our presents, then we have breakfast and all get dressed before everyone comes over to our house for Christmas lunch," the star explained. "After lunch we all put on our special Christmas pyjamas, and then the boys play Monopoly while we all watch Love Actually... Then we just continue eating until we can't eat any more!"

