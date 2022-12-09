Awe-inspiring celebrity Christmas trees 2022: Amanda Holden, Kylie Jenner, more

Celebrity homes never fail to amaze us, but during the festive season they get even better. With jaw-dropping Christmas door displays as the most amazing Christmas trees.

Swoon over the latest Christmas trees in the glorious homes of Gwen Stefani, Amanda Holden and Stacey Solomon…

Celebrity Christmas trees 2022

Gwen Stefani's Christmas tree

WATCH: See Gwen Stefani's mesmerising tree

Gwen Stefani's vibrant Christmas tree is just as amazing as her quirky dress sense. The Voice star's tree has branches that have been decked with lights, red berries, red ribbons and rainbow pompoms, and an eclectic mix of baubles.

Amanda Holden's Christmas tree

Amanda Holden and her youngest daughter, Hollie have joined in the festive fun. The Britain's Got Talent judge put up her Christmas tree along with Holly adding the angel to the top!

Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree

The Kardashian-Jenner clan know how to deck the halls. Kylie Jenner's jaw-dropping 18ft Christmas tree this year is two stories high and located in the entryway of her $16 million megamansion in the star-studded Los Angeles Hidden Hills.

Stacey Solomon's Christmas tree

Stacey Solomon showed off her interior decorating skills as she took to social media to debut her Christmas tree. The Loose Women star set about creating her own Christmas tree with her son Rex, which she later called her "dream Christmas tree" made entirely from pampas.

Mrs Hinch's Christmas tree

Fans love getting glimpses of Mrs Hinch's forever home, and the festive period is no different. Her sons got a visit from The Grinch and they took the opportunity to pose by their traditionally decorated tree.

Helen Flanagan Christmas tree

Actress Helen Flanagan posed with her daughter on Instagram one day, revealing her dazzling tree with silver decorations. How luxurious is that?

Lily Allen's Christmas tree

Lily Allen's magical creation includes an array of baubles and colourful lights. There's a golden star on the top and it is located in a cosy corner of her home.

More amazing celebrity Christmas trees

Kelly Ripa's Christmas tree

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos added a splash of colour to their $27million New York townhouse with their giant Christmas tree. "Behold the lady. She’s colorful this year!" Kelly captioned the photo of their gorgeous tree, which featured colourful baubles and an array of ornaments such as red houses, white snowflakes and toy soldiers.

Sheridan Smith's Christmas tree

Bagging the award for the most unique tree, Sheridan Smith showcased a candy covered tree at her gorgeous home. The fabulous creation is packed with oversized candy canes, lollipops and doughnuts. It also features large organza bows and there are gonks underneath keeping watch over the décor.

Victoria Beckham's Christmas tree

Victoria Beckham opted for minimalistic Christmas decorations in her London home, and trimmed her tree with a selection of white and gold baubles. However, she admitted her husband David Beckham may not be a fan and would prefer to add more decorations to their tree.

Gigi Hadid's Christmas tree

Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her Christmas tree when she was residing in Pennsylvania. Her abundant decorations included oversized coloured baubles, retro baubles, twinkling lights and twig springs. As well as the Christmas tree, Gigi posted an image of her and her new baby daughter, writing: "She’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early. [sic]"

Peter Andre's Christmas tree

Nothing says Christmas like ruby red and Peter Andre stuck to the classic colour scheme. The singer looked happier than ever while posing by a sprawling green fir with his wife Emily and their two children for The Snowman Winter Window campaign.

