Rochelle Humes is feeling festive! The This Morning star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her front porch, which had been decked out with the most incredible Christmas decorations. The image shows a giant nutcracker stood to one side of the front door, while a giant garland featuring red, gold and green baubles are draped over the top of the porch. In her caption, mum-of-two Rochelle admitted the new display would be something of a surprise for husband Marvin Humes. "Don't kill me Marv, you might notice something a bit different when you get home," Rochelle, 30, wrote. "I asked the AMAZING @earlyhoursltd to turn my front door into something out of The Holiday, my favourite Christmas movie, and they delivered BIG TIME. Ladies you are SO clever it's just not fair, thank you so much x." Rochelle's followers were understandably wowed by the display. "This is epic," wrote fellow celeb Katie Piper, while one fan remarked: "Looks like a Christmas card!"

It comes days after Rochelle wowed her followers with a photograph of the family's show-stopping Christmas tree. "I know I'm early, but I had a day off and that's how it's working this year, although if Instagram is anything to go by I'm late," she joked. "Gone for my normal copper but added a bit of chocolate thanks to our clever @richeventdesign. We are now calling it CHOCOLATE ORANGE."

MORE: Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and more celebrities who already have their Christmas decorations up

The former Saturdays singer lives in Essex with her husband Marvin and their two young daughters, and often shares glimpses at the beautiful décor inside their £1.7million mansion on Instagram. While it already looks like the ultimate family home, Marvin and Rochelle are hoping to carry out more renovation work on the property, including constructing their own personal gym and dance studio, after submitting a planning application earlier in the year.