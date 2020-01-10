Charley Webb reveals son Bowie "ditched" dog on family walk in hilarious video The Emmerdale star took her son for a walk on Friday

Charley Webb enjoyed a picturesque walk with Bowie – one of her three sons – on Friday and decided to bring their sweet family dog along for the adventure. But their day out didn't go as smoothly as planned, and the Emmerdale star revealed that Bowie decided to leave his scooter and pet dog behind!

Firstly, the mother-of-three shared a photo of Bowie peering over a bridge into a stream. Their black pet dog can be seen in the background. Next, Charley shared a video of herself riding her son's scooter down a lane as she holds the family pet on a lead, and added the caption: "Bowie ditched his scooter and dog."

Firstly, Charley shared a photo of her son looking at a stream

The Debbie Dingle actress loves to share snippets of her family life on social media, especially of her motherhood journey. Earlier in January, the soap star revealed another family outing ended in disaster – when her car was locked in a car park!

Next, Charley hilariously revealed that her son had forgotten about his pet dog!

Charley took her children to see Cinderella at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre and returned to her car after the show to find it locked in a car park that was supposed to be open 24 hours. The doting mum took to Instagram to explain the dilemma, and added that the incident had left her "fuming" and that she and others were forced to wait in the rain until they were granted access to their cars.

She explained: "We got to Liverpool late because I thought the show started at 1.30, it was 1. Dumped the car in a 24 hour car park and ran basically. Got there with literally a minute to spare. Anyway, got back to the car. Car park = locked. Stood in the rain for half an hour (with about six other people also waiting for their cars) until someone arrived to unlock it."

