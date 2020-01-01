Charley Webb spent New Year's Eve with her family – both in real life and on-screen. The Emmerdale actress met up with her on-screen mum Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle in the ITV soap, as they welcomed 2020 together with their loved ones. Charley shared a lovely photo of the pair on Instagram, and wrote: "HNY from us (and her new bob)." Emma looked chic with a stylish new haircut, which she had styled in loose waves for the evening. Many of their co-stars were quick to comment on the photo, with Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle, writing: "Hot mamas right there! Love you," while Louisa Clein, who played Maya Stepney, added: "Love you both!"

Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Emma Atkins had the best NYE

The on-screen mother-daughter duo are incredibly close, and even spent Christmas Day together. Charley and Emma both live in North Yorkshire, and have children of similar ages. Charley shares sons Buster, nine, Bowie, four, and Ace, five months, with husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale. Emma has a four-year-old son called Albert with her boyfriend Tom. The star managed to keep her pregnancy a secret, and only revealed his arrival a month after he was born. She told The Sun at the time: "We've had a lovely healthy baby boy. He arrived just before my 40th birthday, which was the best present."

The on-screen mother and daughter often meet up

While Emma keeps a low profile on social media, Charley has been sharing pictures with her fans from her festive celebrations with her family. Just before the big day, she revealed how she was making Christmas special for her children this year – which was their first one as a family of five. The mum-of-three uploaded a photo which showed two Elf on the Shelf toys sitting on her kitchen worktop, each with a hand in a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal, some of which they appeared to have spilled. In front of each of the elves was a small sepia tag, with a red ribbon attached, perhaps so it could be hung from a tree. Both of the tags said, "North Pole Telegram" at the top. The one on the left was addressed to Buster and Bowie, who are nine and four, respectively. The message read: "Christmas time is nearly upon us and everyone at the North Pole is getting ready for the most exciting time of the year. My elves have informed me that you have been good so far this year. I do hope this continues! I can hardly wait for my visit to Harrogate to see you on Christmas Eve! With love, Father Christmas."

The tag on the right was addressed to Charley's youngest son, Ace Gene, who was born on 26 July. This one read: "I see that you are a new addition to my list for 2019 and this will be your very first Christmas. My helpful elves have been very busy making lots of toys for all the babies including you, Ace! I can hardly wait for my visit to Harrogate to see you on Christmas Eve! With love, Father Christmas." Charley added a Santa gif and captioned the lovely photo: "The elves have brought news from FC. (Whilst tucking into their lucky charms)."

