Charley Webb shared a sweet snap to her Instagram stories on Sunday, showing just one of the ways she's making Christmas special for her children. The mum-of-three uploaded a photo which showed two Elf on the Shelf toys sitting on her kitchen worktop, each with a hand in a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal, some of which they appeared to have spilled. In front of each of the elves was a small sepia tag, with a red ribbon attached, perhaps so it could be hung from a tree. Both of the tags said, "North Pole Telegram" at the top.

Charley shares three sons with her Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden

The one on the left was addressed to Buster and Bowie Wolfenden, Charley's oldest sons, who are nine and four, respectively. The message read: "Christmas time is nearly upon us and everyone at the North Pole is getting ready for the most exciting time of the year. My elves have informed me that you have been good so far this year. I do hope this continues! I can hardly wait for my visit to Harrogate to see you on Christmas Eve! With love, Father Christmas."

Charley shared her sons' sweet Christmas treat to Instagram

The tag on the right was addressed to Charley's youngest son, Ace Gene, who was born on 26 July. This one read: "I see that you are a new addition to my list for 2019 and this will be your very first Christmas. My helpful elves have been very busy making lots of toys for all the babies including you, Ace! I can hardly wait for my visit to Harrogate to see you on Christmas Eve! With love, Father Christmas." Charley added a Santa gif and captioned the lovely photo: "The elves have brought news from FC. (Whilst tucking into their lucky charms)."

The actress shares her children with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on the Yorkshire-set soap. The family celebrated young Bowie's birthday on Thursday with an impressively detailed Henry Danger cake made by Matthew, which Charley proudly posted on Instagram.

