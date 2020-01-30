Aw, we just adore this. As if Marks & Spencer couldn't get any cooler for children's clothes, the high street store is now launching its very own Roald Dahl themed collection in collaboration with the National History Museum. Think crocodile leggings, giraffe Tees and fox patterned dresses. Landing in stores and online on 10 February, the Extraordinary Explorers range is a 'playful edit of daywear designs' featuring some of our favourite Roald Dahl characters with cool animal facts from the museum's scientists. The 24-piece collection is full of vibrant colours and is made from 100% sustainably sourced cotton, spanning ages two to seven.

Giraffe Tee, £9

Among the stunning illustrations in the special Spring/Summer range are characters from well-known stories Fantastic Mr Fox, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, and James and the Giant Peach.

Giraffe leggings, £7

The collection includes matching sweatshirt and jogger sets, bright t-shirts, stylish shorts, and cheerful day dresses. Prices start from £7 for leggings through to £12 for sweatshirts and joggers. Such cute outfits for fun summer days!

Elephant Sweat, £12

M&S said: "We’ve had a lot of fun designing this collection in collaboration with the teams at Roald Dahl and the Natural History Museum. We want to continue to appeal to our customers and their little ones through stylish daywear and exciting design, all at great value - the Roald Dahl characters are so well-loved by children and parents alike, and so we hope that this collection allows them to have some fun with their wardrobe whilst learning something too."

Fantastic Mr Fox Short, £10

We reckon this sweet collection will be snapped up fast, so get yours while you can…