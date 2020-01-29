The Voice host Emma Willis has really made us giggle with her latest Instagram post. The stunning star let her three-year-old daughter Trixie loose with her beauty products and the little girl gave her mum quite a makeover. Emma shared a snap of the results of Trixie's handiwork on Tuesday afternoon and it's beyond cute. "Watch your back @amandahbowen Trix is after your job!" wrote the TV presenter besides the funny photo, which shows Emma with brown eyeshadow ABOVE her eyebrows and a lot of clumpy pink lipstick all over her lips. We bet Trixie had loads of fun doing mummy's makeup!

Photo: Instagram / Emma Willis

There were plenty of comments from Emma's famous friends and fans on her new look. Ryan Thomas, Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes all posted crying emojis, while Angela Scanlon simply said: "Love it!"

Emma and her daughter Trixie

One of Emma's followers said: "The people need a makeup tutorial for this," and another wrote, "I’m especially loving the extra texture she has given your lips!" One fan told the star: "I remember my girls doing this to me! To be fair that colour lipstick really suits."

The comments got funnier as a fan said: "It looks like you put it on yourself but on a rollercoaster," and "Coming to a catwalk near you." We also read: "I’ve seen worse at the end of a night out. It’s a good start there Trix."

It looks like Trixie was helping her mum get ready for Tuesday evening's National Television Awards – imagine if Emma had stuck with her daughter's makeup look! Clearly, she wiped it all off and employed her makeup artist, Amanda Bowen, to create her glam NTA look.

Amanda shared a photo of Emma's actual NTA look on her Instagram page, revealing her gorgeous glossy natural makeup. This time, all eyebrow colour was firmly on the brows and the nude lippy was in place, without clumps! Amanda revealed she used products by Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury and Glossier, amongst others, for the pared-down awards look.