Holly Willoughby reveals she's a 'strict mum' during This Morning chat - find out why The star was talking about her daughter Belle's hairstyles

We can totally relate to Holly Willoughby's latest parenting revelation on This Morning. The TV presenter was co-hosting a segment with Phillip Schofield on boys having long hair at school when the discussion turned to head lice. Parents everywhere will shiver at its very mention!

Referring to her eight-year-old daughter Belle, Holly said: "I've got young children, similar age… my daughter, she's got long hair, she always wants to wear her hair down at school and I always say to her, 'You can't darling, you have to put it up'. Because I always hate it when that dreaded letter comes round and there's head lice in the school and they've all got their heads together."

Parents up and down the country will feel Holly's pain. The one day you let girls go to school with their hair down – bam – they get head lice, or, as many know them, nits. Urgh! And they are NOT easy to get rid of. There are many tactics for preventing head lice from keeping hair tied up in plaits and clips to spraying on a child hair product containing tea tree oil (apparently nits hate this).

Holly's daughter Belle (far right) Photo: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

Holly shares her three children, Belle, Chester and Harry with her TV presenter husband Dan Baldwin. The couple are notoriously private about their home life, with Holly shielding the children's faces on Instagram and only showing snaps of them from the back. The star has shared photos of her daughter's hair in neat plaits before, so this is likely her daily hairstyle for school.

Photo: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

Seems parents have to be strict to be kind when it comes to keeping their kids' hair nit-free!

