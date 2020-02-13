Is this where Kate Middleton will spend half term with George, Charlotte and Louis? The royal family may retreat to the country or holiday abroad

Like parents up and down the country, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are busy preparing for half term with their children. Both Kate and William have cleared their work diaries for next week – a clear indicator of some pre-planned family time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. George and Charlotte attend Thomas's private school in Battersea, West London, whose half term break is from 17th to 21st February. George is halfway through Year 2, while Charlotte started Reception in September and the children are likely ready for a holiday. But how will the royal family spend their week off? Our money's on a country retreat to Norfolk or a sporty ski trip abroad!

In the 2019 February half term, Kate, William and the three children are believed to have spent the week at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they often go for a quiet break from London. The Daily Mail reported how Kate had enjoyed a half-hour swim with her kids, with a source telling the publication how George and Charlotte swam unaided and were confident in the water.

It's highly likely that the famous family will once again spend the week at Anmer, where George and Charlotte lived for their early years. In a past ITV documentary, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy, William revealed that his son George is "obsessed" with farming and that the children are already playing on tractors.

Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Another possibility is a family ski trip. Both Kate and William are huge fans of skiing, having enjoyed several winter holidays together over the years. In 2016, the couple holidays in Courchevel in France's Three Valleys when Charlotte was just 10 months old and George was almost three. If the family do opt for a ski break, it's likely they may return to this resort. Even more exciting, could little Prince Louis be hitting the slopes for the first time?

Whether the royals' half term is spent in Norfolk or if they enjoy a family skiing holiday, they're bound to have a fun break together. We're keeping our eyes are peeled for photos!

