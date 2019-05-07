How Baby Sussex's weight compares to other royal babies including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Interesting…

The new royal baby arrived into the world at 5.26am on Monday the 6th of May 2019 weighing a very healthy 7lbs 3oz but how does this stack up to other members of his family like his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis or his uncle Prince William? Well, despite fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speculating that her bump was so big she might even have been having twins, he's actually the lightest of the royal brood but heavier than his dad, Prince Harry, was. Here are the royal birth weights broken down:

Prince George

When Prince George arrived on the 22 July 2013 at 4.24pm he weighed 8lbs 6oz.

Princess Charlotte

When his little sister came on the 2 May 2015, she wasn't far behind him weighing 8lbs 3oz.

Prince Louis

But Prince Louis proved the real bruiser of the Cambridges at 8lbs 7oz on 23 April 2018.

Prince Harry

The lightest of the royals, Prince Harry weighed 6lbs 14oz when he was born on 15 September 1984.

Prince William

Prince William was lighter than all of his children when he was born on 21 June 1982. He hit 7lb 1.5oz on the scales.

Mia Tindall

The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall weighed 7lbs 12oz when she was born on 17 January 2014. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and the Queen's granddaughter, meaning Mia is the great-grandaughter of the Queen.

Mia’s arrival was announced to the public via the press secretary to the Queen. It read: “Mrs Michael Tindall today safely delivered a baby girl at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 7lbs 12oz.”

Lina Tindall

Lina Tindall is the second youngest of this generation's babies following Meghan and Harry's new baby and she's actually the heaviest of them all. Born on 18 June 2019, she weighed in at an impressive 9lbs 3oz.