Anne Hathaway took parenting tips from Kate Middleton The Duke and Duchess have influenced far and wide

You may think celebrities have everything wrapped up or at least an army of nannies to help them with their parenting techniques but it doesn't mean they are immune from grabbing handy tips when they can. In fact, in a recent interview Anne Hathaway has revealed that she has taken parenting tips from none-other-than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style Magazine, the 36-year-old Oscar winning actress, who is mother to two-year-old, Jonathan Rosebanks, with her husband Adam Shulman, spoke about why she admired the royal's approach to their three children.

“They get down on the child’s level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered,” she said. “I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan.”

Now she's mentioned it, you will notice that it is not uncommon for either Kate or Wills to be photographed talking to either Prince George or Princess Charlotte (Prince Louis's still a little young) at eye-level. Why? Well the technique, which is officially known as "active listening", is believed to help children feel more confident and in-control.

Talking about the rewards and challenges of being a mother, Anne also revealed to Style that she does, like anyone, have her ups and downs. She said of her son: "He's so beautiful. I'm not perfect, but if I'm frustrated or distracted, I'm good at making sure he's sage and walking away, calming down and then coming back to him.

"I fall short every day, but i'm not going to beat myself up about it, I'm going to learn from it."