Lydia Bright has opened up about how she found breastfeeding a challenge in the early days after welcoming daughter Loretta Rose. During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, shortly after giving birth, the former TOWIE star explained: "The most challenging part for me was the breastfeeding initially and I think that I wasn't prepared for how painful it was going to be at the beginning."

The 30-year-old, who gave birth on 21 February, continued: "Before my milk came in so the first three days were really quite tough… at the beginning, it was very, very painful, especially because you've got the aches and pains from childbirth." However, it seems that as the days have gone on things have begun to improve. Lydia explained: "I'm so glad that I persevered with it because it did definitely get better. And now, I'm feeding her and I'm getting that amazing bond. I know a lot of people moan about the night feeds but I absolutely love the night feeds because it's just a special time. She's so close to me and I just sit and watch her face."

Loretta, who weighed in at 7lbs 11 when she arrived on Friday 21 February, is "a dream child", said the star, inviting HELLO! into the home she is currently refurbishing complete with a nursery, with a pram-style cot, opulent chandelier and pink ball-pit, which is fit for a princess.

As well as gushing about bonding with her new little one, the reality star also opened up about the sweet meaning behind her daughter's name. "Her name is very special," she began. "My mum and dad's favourite song is At Last by Etta James, so it is obviously short for Loretta. And also my grandfather is from a place in Italy called Loreto. And so her name is the same as Loreto, but just ends slightly differently."

