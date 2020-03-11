She welcomed her gorgeous bundle of joy to the world on February 21, and now reality star Lydia Bright has revealed the sweet meaning behind her daughter's name, Loretta Rose. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the former TOWIE star explained that her baby girl's name has many ties to her family and a sentimental meaning.

WATCH: Lydia Bright talks about magical birth, her daughter's name and more

"Her name is very special," she began. "I had all these names written down and I said, I'm just gonna wait until she's born and decide which one suits her best. And Loretta suits her best and also it's got lovely meaning to it." Lydia continued: "My mum and dad's favourite song is At Last by Etta James, so it is obviously short for Loretta. And also my grandfather is from a place in Italy called Loreto. And so her name is the same as Loreto, but just ends slightly differently."

Explaining the meaning behind her daughter's middle name, Lydia said: "And the Rose came because my middle name is Rose and my grandmother's middle name is Rose as well. So it's a beautiful, unique name and it's also got a lot of meaning to me and my family." How lovely!

WATCH: Lydia Bright shares an exclusive tour of her baby daughter's nursery

Lydia welcomed baby Loretta in February

Lydia introduced Loretta Rose to the world in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO!, Loretta, who weighed in at 7lbs 11 when she arrived on Friday 21 February, is "a dream child", said the star, inviting HELLO! into the home she is currently refurbishing complete with a nursery, with a pram-style cot, opulent chandelier and pink ball-pit, which is fit for a princess.

MORE: Lydia Bright shares adorable video with baby Loretta and her dad Dave

WATCH: Lydia gives an exclusive tour of Loretta's nursery

"I'm still on a massive high at the moment. I'm not even struggling with the sleep! I'm loving the night feeds," explained Lydia. "That's my favourite time. I sit there breastfeeding and I just stare at her. I definitely feel like I've been blessed with a dream child."

