Lydia Bright has taken to motherhood like duck to water! The former TOWIE star looked effortlessly stylish while taking her newborn baby daughter Loretta Rose out for a walk in her pram on Tuesday, and shared a sweet video from her afternoon on social media. During the walk, the 30-year-old bumped into her dad, Dave Bright, who had pulled up in his van after spotting his daughter and granddaughter. "Do you need me? Does Dinky need me?" he asked. Lydia – who welcomed Loretta on 21 February – had previously spoken about how her dad would dote on his first grandchild on the family's podcast, The Brights. Dinky was the name given to Lydia's baby bump, and was also the nickname of Dave's late mother.

VIDEO: Lydia Bright talks about motherhood

Lydia bumped into her dad Dave while out on a walk with baby Loretta

The TV personality introduced her daughter to the world in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! The star told us that Loretta was a "dream child" and that she was enjoying every aspect of motherhood. "I'm still on a massive high at the moment. I'm not even struggling with sleep! I'm loving the night feeds. That's my favourite time. I sit there breastfeeding and I just stare at her. I definitely feel like I've been blessed with a dream child," she said.

The former TOWIE star is incredibly stylish

Lydia shares Loretta with Lee Cronin, who she separated from when she was 11 weeks pregnant. However, the pair have rebuilt their relationship, and Lee has been coming over to see his daughter every day. "We're getting on really well. Loretta was planed – this was always something we were going to do. So we decided to build up a relationship again. I didn't want to be angry anymore – what's happened has happened, I'm not going to hold a grudge."

"Now we're in a good place and I do love him, of course I do," said Lydia, star of The Brights podcast; the latest series of which documented her pregnancy. "I would love to think that we're going to be a family, and told him that if he could prove it to me between then and when the baby arrived then I would give things another shot. So that's what we're trying to do at the moment. Equally, I know that if it didn't work out and we tried, we could be great friends and Loretta would always be our priority. Is he my boyfriend? We haven't really had that discussion. We're committed to being a family, but nobody has a crystal ball at the end of the day."

