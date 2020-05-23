Ben Foden announces birth of daughter as wife Jackie reveals harrowing birth details The couple welcomed their first daughter together on 20 May

Ben Foden is officially a father of three after wife Jackie Smith welcomed their first daughter together on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared several pictures of the baby girl and revealed her adorable name. "Farrah Abra Foden, 5/20/2020, 6lbs 12oz, 19.5 inches of pure adorable alien old man cuteness We love you so much little one," the proud new mum wrote alongside them.

Jackie also opened up about the tough birth experience, revealing that she had to deliver her daughter at 37 weeks after she developed cholestasis and after not dilating, had to have a caesarean.

Ben and Jackie shared the most adorable photo of their daughter Farrah

"So with an original due date of June 12, a few weeks ago I developed cholestasis, which is an elevation in liver enzymes or something. I was getting super itchy, and bloodwork showed concerning levels, and it was decided I needed to induce at 37 weeks which is technically considered term," she told her followers.

She later revealed how her mum and stepfather Mark, her OB, had delivered the baby. "After 24 hours of labour, I wasn't dilating, and she needed to be sectioned, so mum and Mark (my stepdad) scrubbed up and had her out in 30 minutes. Ben cut the cord (which turned out to be super short, which is probably why she wasn't coming down naturally and helping me dilate).

Jackie's mum and stepfather helped deliver the baby

"She had a slight fever, probably from my own developing fever, so she was put in the NICU as a safety precaution. She's doing INCREDIBLE and I see her every 3 hours for feeding. I am so in love with this little blessing, Ben has brought such joy and happiness into my life."

The new mum had special words for her mum Sharon, and her stepfather Mark. "Lastly, I'd like to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to my mother, Sharon, my PA for this birth, my stepfather Mark, my OB, for taking such incredible care of us every step of the way, for helping us through this difficult delivery, for bending over backwards every way they could for us every single day.

"They are the most loving, supportive people," she said before thanking the hospital.

Ben and Jackie married in August 2019 after weeks of dating and a year after he separated from wife Una Healy. The former couple share two children, Aoife, seven, and five-year-old Tadhg.