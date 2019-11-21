Ben Foden has opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Una Healy, admitting the former couple have now settled their differences for the sake of their children, daughter Aoife, seven, and son, Tadhg, four. The pair split in July 2018 following six years of marriage, and despite Ben marrying new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks of "seriously" dating in August, the former rugby player – who is currently starring on The X Factor: Celebrity with his band Try Star – revealed that Una has been fully supportive of his musical endeavours.

"Una always used to encourage me to do the music thing. When I told her that I was doing [The X Factor] she thought it was a great idea. She loves it," the 34-year-old told MailOnline. "Una and I have a good relationship for the sake of the kids. I always wish her the very very best. And the kids are loving The X Factor. They went to the show last week. They’re coming this weekend. They’re going to go absolutely bananas. Their mum is obviously mega talented at singing. She always says when she catches [the show]. Sometimes she’s busy, but she thinks [Try Star] are doing great."

Ben and Una share two children

Speaking of how his new bride is finding his quest for music stardom, Ben revealed that Jackie has flown over from the US, where she permanently lives, to be by his side throughout his X Factor journey – although, surprisingly, Thom Evans is her favourite member and not husband Ben! "Jackie has been here the whole time. She’s my number one fan. She’s had Try Star T-shirts made up. And she's told me that Thom’s her favourite in the band! She’s loving it. The problem is - it’s Thanksgiving next week [in America] so if we make the final she will have to disappear home, which will be a bummer."

Ben revealed in August that he had married New Yorker Jackie after two weeks of "seriously" dating. Taking to his Instagram page to share pictures from the surprise wedding, he posted a series of photos from the ceremony which took place on a luxury yacht. "This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another," he wrote in the caption.

Ben and Jackie married in August after two weeks of "seriously" dating

"The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure there’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?"

