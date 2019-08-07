See the stunning new photo from Ben Foden and wife Jackie Belanoff Smith's big day The couple married on a luxury yacht

Following the news that Ben Foden has married New Yorker Jackie Belanoff Smith after two weeks of "seriously" dating, his wife took to Instagram to change her profile picture to a never-before-seen snap of the pair from their wedding ceremony, which took place on a luxury yacht.

The adorable picture of the newlyweds was taken on the day of their wedding ceremony, with the pair both enjoying a glass of wine as they sailed at sea. The 34-year-old former rugby star confirmed the news on Instagram with a series of loved-up snaps from the special day, but this one was not included in the collection. Jackie has also since changed her name to Jaqueline Smith Foden.

The couple married after two weeks of "seriously" dating

In the initial post, Una Healy's ex-husband explained why the couple decided to marry so soon: "The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?"

Ben was previously married to Una Healy

The couple's choice to tie the knot comes only a year after Ben split from The Saturdays singer Una Healy, who he was with for six years of marriage. In the caption, the sportsman reassured followers that his ex-wife gave her full blessing: "The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful ex-wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing."

