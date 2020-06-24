﻿
Wow! Andrea McLean looks totally different in old school photo with a perm

The Loose Women host shared the throwback snap on Instagram

Sophie Hamilton

Ooh, we love a good celebrity throwback photo and this one of Loose Women host Andrea McLean is a real goodie. The 50-year-old TV star shared her old school photo back in 2018 to help promote anti-bullying charity, Back2School, and Andrea looks almost unrecognisable in the photo sporting an 80s perm and bushy eyebrows.

One fan commented on the photo: "Great perm!" while another said: "You remind me for Baby from Dirty Dancing!" A third even added: "You look younger now!"

In the caption, mother-of-two Andrea offered some advice to school pupils going through a hard time. She said: "My #Back2School advice is to find someone to talk to and tell them what’s happening to you. Don’t suffer in silence."

Andrea's old school photo

The TV personality has since ditched her perm for her trademark bouncy blow-dry, which she has managed to keep looking fabulous during the coronavirus lockdown. Like many women, Andrea dyed her hair at home, opting for a rich brunette shade to give her a fresh look.

We did have a giggle when the mum-of-two posted a video on her Instagram page showing her husband Nick Feeney dying her hair – now that's trust! Andrea wrote: "So... hands up how many women would let their husband ‘have a go’ at dyeing their hair...?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The whole family got involved in lockdown haircuts, helping each other out with cut and colour. Andrea's son Finlay opted for a bright red shade, while Amy went for blonde tips to reveal an ombre effect. Nick, meanwhile, had blonde tints added to his hair.

We all know Andrea as an outgoing bubbly character, however, the star has previously admitted that her confidence actually involves a bit of acting.

Talking to HELLO!, she said: "I've always been an anxious person and I've always struggled with confidence and putting myself out there, which seems completely ridiculous because why am I working in live TV? For me, when I am working on TV, I take on another character."

