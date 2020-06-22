Christine Lampard looks unrecognisable in throwback teenage school photo

We love seeing old school snaps of our favourite celebrities and we just stumbled across this throwback photo of the lovely Christine Lampard. The Loose Women host looks so different in the picture from her teenage years – complete with curly hair and ultra-thin eyebrows (who worked this look in the 90s?).

The school photo was revealed on Lorraine back in 2017 when Christine stood in for Lorraine Kelly during the summer holidays. The star was speaking about throwback celebrity photos when she was subjected to her own particularly embarrassing snap.

MORE: Celebrity children who drive toy cars that are cooler than yours

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine talks about daughter Patricia on Lorraine

"Funny enough, our production team thought it was really amusing to find this old picture of me," said Christine. "I'm about 17. Everyone thinks the hair's permed, it's not. That's my hair still, actually. I spend about an hour trying to get rid of that on a daily basis."

Christine Lampard's school photograph

Oh Christine, we love it! It's so fun seeing what celebrities looked like at school. Even back then, the mum-of-one was absolutely stunning.

Christine shares daughter Patricia, age 21 months, with former footballer Frank Lampard. The family have been isolating at their London home together with Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

In October 2019, Christine opened up to Lorraine Kelly on how their daughter is taking after her dad. She said: "He is a very good hands-on dad," before quipping: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great."

MORE: You won't believe how sweet Holly Willoughby's throwback school photo is

She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

We wonder what Patricia will look like at age 17 – will she have curly hair like her mum?