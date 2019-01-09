Loose Women's Andrea McLean opens up about fears for teenage son The doting mum has spoken out about motherhood

Andrea McLean is a doting mum of two, and last year became a stepmum to husband Nick Feeney's two teenage daughters. Her eldest child, son Finlay, is 17, and the Loose Women panellist admitted that she can't help worrying about her first-born now that he is becoming more independent. Chatting on The Scrummy Mummies podcast, Andrea said: "Because Fin's a boy, and this sounds really strange but I almost worry about him more. Because he is really tall, and is really, really lovely and kind. And I worry that people will look at him and think he is easy to pick on as he clearly won't fight back. But you can't teach them to be a bruiser if they aren’t and you don’t want them to be in case they start something. I text a lot to ask if he is okay."

The doting mum added that she has to be reined in by her husband as she is constantly texting Fin when he is out at night. She said: "Nick told me the other day to leave him alone. He said 'you can't be the mum who keeps on texting.'" Andrea then confessed that she sometimes makes up excuses to message him. "I had to pretend and say 'just to let you know we are out now, but we forgot our key, but nan and grandad have one.' Fin then replied 'Mum I am fine.'" Andrea also added that she is very much enjoying watching her children grow up and develop into their own people. She said: "In terms of them growing into adult human beings rather than just your kids is really fascinating, and interesting to see what they are really into."

Andrea and her family live in Surrey, and just before Christmas, the former GMB weathergirl and Nick celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The 49-year-old has previously said that her relationship with Nick was proof that "dreams come true" and the pair tied the knot four years after they began dating. Prior to their wedding, Andrea had told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

