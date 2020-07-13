Sophie Hamilton
The coolest eco-friendly baby names for boys and girls in 2020 revealed! Find out which monikers have topped the list this year
Naming your baby is one of the most enjoyable and tricky things you can ever do. Should you go for a traditional moniker, a modern name or something completely out-there? Whatever you decide on, you need to really love it as you'll be saying the name every day for the rest of your life.
This is where all those baby name lists come in. The latest one is from SaveOnEnergy.com/uk, who examined Nameberry’s Top 500 Baby Names of 2020 to discover which names are attracting the most attention in the UK.
The website then compiled a list of the top 20 baby names for boys and girls in 2020 - and the monikers are both trendy and eco-friendly.
Interestingly, eco-friendly names are most popular among girls; there are twice as many "green" baby names for girls in the top 500, compared to boys. It appears that eco-conscious parents-to-be are seeking baby names to fit their green lifestyle and habits.
So which names are top? Luna, derived from the Latin luna (moon), is the most popular girls' name, while the eco-friendly boys' name of choice is Oliver, meaning ‘olive tree’.
The reasons behind these choices are interesting.
Thirty-nine per cent of people would choose an eco-friendly name 'because they're pretty', while 22 per cent cite the meaning behind the names as their prime influence.
Twenty-one per cent say their choice is due to the name being 'trendy' and 18 per cent pick such monikers as they follow an eco-friendly lifestyle.
Conversely, reasons for not choosing an eco-friendly name include: 'the names are too mainstream', 'the names are cringey', 'I don’t like the meanings behind them' and 'they have "negative connotations". See the full list below:
The top 20 eco-friendly girl names and their meanings:
1. Luna – Derived from Latin luna (moon)
2. Aurora – Derived from the Roman goddess of dawn
3. Isla – 'Island' in Spanish
4. Hazel – The hazel tree
5. Ivy – The climbing evergreen plant
6. Iris – 'Rainbow' in Greek
7. Rose – The fragrant flower rose
8. Violet – The purple/blue flower
9. Aria – 'Air' in Italian
10. Chloe – ‘Blooming’ in Greek
11. Willow – The English willow tree
12. Poppy – Latin origin meaning 'red flower'
13. Stella – 'Star' from Latin and Italian origin
14. Lily – The lily flower
15. Jasmine – The jasmine flower
16. Ruby – The gemstone ruby
17. Olive – English origin meaning 'olive tree'
18. Eden – Intimations of paradise from the Bible
19. Daisy – The daisy flower
20. Jade – The ornamental stone jade
The top 20 eco-friendly boy names and their meanings:
1. Oliver – English origin meaning 'olive tree'
2. Jasper – The gemstone jasper
3. Leo – 'Lion' in Greek
4. Kai – 'Sea' in Hawaiian
5. Atlas – An ancient God who carried the entire world on his shoulders
6. Rowan – The rowan tree
7. Phoenix – Immortal bird from Greek mythology
8. Brooks – 'Stream' in old English
9. River – A stream of water that flows to the sea
10. Orion – A constellation of stars
11. Ash – The ash tree
12. Aidan – Derived from ‘aodáhn’ which means 'fiery' in Gaelic
13. Zephyr – 'West wind' in Greek
14. Fox – The fox animal
15. Basil – Derived from the B-S-L root
16. Wolf – From the German name 'adalwolf' meaning 'noble wolf'
17. Forest – From French origin meaning 'woodsman or woods'
18. Wren – Small brown songbird
19. Jett – Black gemstone
20. Pierce – Derived from the Greek word 'petrós' meaning 'rock'