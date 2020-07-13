The top 20 coolest baby names for boys and girls in 2020 – and they're eco-friendly too! Which of these baby names do you like?

Naming your baby is one of the most enjoyable and tricky things you can ever do. Should you go for a traditional moniker, a modern name or something completely out-there? Whatever you decide on, you need to really love it as you'll be saying the name every day for the rest of your life.

This is where all those baby name lists come in. The latest one is from SaveOnEnergy.com/uk, who examined Nameberry’s Top 500 Baby Names of 2020 to discover which names are attracting the most attention in the UK.

The website then compiled a list of the top 20 baby names for boys and girls in 2020 - and the monikers are both trendy and eco-friendly.

Interestingly, eco-friendly names are most popular among girls; there are twice as many "green" baby names for girls in the top 500, compared to boys. It appears that eco-conscious parents-to-be are seeking baby names to fit their green lifestyle and habits.

So which names are top? Luna, derived from the Latin luna (moon), is the most popular girls' name, while the eco-friendly boys' name of choice is Oliver, meaning ‘olive tree’.

The reasons behind these choices are interesting.

Thirty-nine per cent of people would choose an eco-friendly name 'because they're pretty', while 22 per cent cite the meaning behind the names as their prime influence.

Twenty-one per cent say their choice is due to the name being 'trendy' and 18 per cent pick such monikers as they follow an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Conversely, reasons for not choosing an eco-friendly name include: 'the names are too mainstream', 'the names are cringey', 'I don’t like the meanings behind them' and 'they have "negative connotations". See the full list below:

The top 20 eco-friendly girl names and their meanings:

1. Luna – Derived from Latin luna (moon)

2. Aurora – Derived from the Roman goddess of dawn

3. Isla – 'Island' in Spanish

4. Hazel – The hazel tree

5. Ivy – The climbing evergreen plant

6. Iris – 'Rainbow' in Greek

7. Rose – The fragrant flower rose

8. Violet – The purple/blue flower

9. Aria – 'Air' in Italian

10. Chloe – ‘Blooming’ in Greek

11. Willow – The English willow tree

12. Poppy – Latin origin meaning 'red flower'

13. Stella – 'Star' from Latin and Italian origin

14. Lily – The lily flower

15. Jasmine – The jasmine flower

16. Ruby – The gemstone ruby

17. Olive – English origin meaning 'olive tree'

18. Eden – Intimations of paradise from the Bible

19. Daisy – The daisy flower

20. Jade – The ornamental stone jade

The top 20 eco-friendly boy names and their meanings:

1. Oliver – English origin meaning 'olive tree'

2. Jasper – The gemstone jasper

3. Leo – 'Lion' in Greek

4. Kai – 'Sea' in Hawaiian

5. Atlas – An ancient God who carried the entire world on his shoulders

6. Rowan – The rowan tree

7. Phoenix – Immortal bird from Greek mythology

8. Brooks – 'Stream' in old English

9. River – A stream of water that flows to the sea

10. Orion – A constellation of stars

11. Ash – The ash tree

12. Aidan – Derived from ‘aodáhn’ which means 'fiery' in Gaelic

13. Zephyr – 'West wind' in Greek

14. Fox – The fox animal

15. Basil – Derived from the B-S-L root

16. Wolf – From the German name 'adalwolf' meaning 'noble wolf'

17. Forest – From French origin meaning 'woodsman or woods'

18. Wren – Small brown songbird

19. Jett – Black gemstone

20. Pierce – Derived from the Greek word 'petrós' meaning 'rock'