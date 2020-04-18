Rochelle Humes' birth stories: the star's dramatic C-section and why she created placenta capsules The Ninja Warrior host is married to Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes has one of the best presenting jobs in the industry right now – co-hosting the fun Saturday evening show Ninja Warrior with her husband, JLS singer Marvin Humes. Former Saturdays star Rochelle is also a regular host on This Morning, often standing in for Holly Willoughby with Phillip Schofield. Mum-of-two Rochelle combines her TV career with looking after her daughters, Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three, in the family's luxurious Essex home.

We've been taking a look back at some of our favourite celebrities' birth stories, and like many women, Rochelle had two very different deliveries. Now pregnant for the third time, the star is likely thinking back to her previous labours…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle's daughter Valentina is so cute in this clip

The birth of Alaia-Mai Humes

Rochelle gave birth to the couple's first child, Alaia-Mai, in May 2013. At the time, proud dad Marvin tweeted: "This morning we welcomed our baby girl Alaia-Mai Humes...Mum is doing great & baby is amazing! We are both overjoyed! Thanks for your love x."

Their daughter made her entrance on a Monday morning, a year after the couple wed in a lavish wedding at Blenheim Palace. But the birth was a slightly hair-raising experience for the couple; Rochelle had an emergency C-section because Alaia-Mai was breech and the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck.

She told The Sun: "I was lucky that I had an amazing doctor and it was over so quickly. It seems so long ago now and you forget the ordeal instantly. I think that’s why people end up having so many kids! It could have gone another way, if I wasn’t so well looked after, so I was very fortunate.”

Rochelle and Marvin with their two daughters

Rochelle also spoke of feeling teary after the birth. She told Cosmopolitan: "The first time I had a shower afterwards, Marvin had to help me wash and I was crying. No one prepares you for that." Her celebrity friend, Myleene Klass, sent her a text telling her not to freak out, as it was day three and crying is totally normal. "I was so grateful because I felt like a freak!" said Rochelle. "For the first few months, you’re so tired you just want to go to bed. I was so emotional."

Before her labour, Rochelle didn't make a birth plan. She said at the time: "I have no idea what to expect. I haven’t done a birth plan, I haven’t picked any music. I’m hoping to have a natural birth, but I’m not making any decisions. I just want to see what happens and go with what’s best at the time." She added: "The only decision I have made is that Marvin will be with me in the room, and my mum will be somewhere in the hospital."

MORE: James and Ola Jordan reveal how they defied midwife's advice to help baby Ella

The birth of Valentina Raine Humes

Little Valentina arrived in the world on 10 March 2017. Rochelle didn't reveal details of her labour second time round, however, The Sun reported that the birth went really well.

Rochelle in labour with Valentina

At the time, the couple announced the news on Instagram, writing: "Our world is now complete. Valentina Raine Humes - Happy birthday little one." Marvin captioned the photo: "Couldn't be a happier or prouder man! What another incredible blessing! Today my beautiful wife gave birth to our second daughter Valentina Raine Humes... Alaia-Mai is over the moon that she has a baby sister! I'm overjoyed."

A month after Valentina's birth, Rochelle shared a photo collage on her social media with the message: "4 weeks ago today we were nervously awaiting the arrival of our little Valentina… At 12.36pm she surprised us weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces and has been nothing but joy since. You have completed us baby girl."

Aw! Rochelle bonds with baby Vantentina in hospital

The couple made a sweet memento of Valentina's birth by having the umbilical cord turned into wall art which spelt the word 'love'. She also had her placenta made into edible capsules. "After being very curious I took the plunge, so excited to feel the benefits," Rochelle wrote on Instagram. The capsules are thought to give the mother numerous health benefits.

MORE: 9 parenting techniques Victoria Beckham swears by

The placenta capsules and the couple's umbilical cord art

And baby number 3 is on the way…

Rochelle recently announced that she and Martin are expecting their third child in October 2020. The This Morning star ensured her two daughters were the first to know they were set to become big sisters before she broke the exciting news to her Instagram fans via a sweet Easter-themed photo.

Speaking to Ruth Langsford on This Morning the following day, she said: "We did a little Easter egg hunt for them yesterday, and we told them at the end, the last egg they found had a little letter from the baby. My eldest daughter cried - she's only seven! I didn't know they knew about happy tears just yet."

Rochelle and Marvin later told their followers with a beautiful picture setup, featuring a chalkboard surrounded by a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest - a design Rochelle said was available from Hunny Prints on Etsy. In the centre, the board read: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.