We may all be in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but life goes on and that means gorgeous new babies being born every day. It's no surprise that the current situation is having an effect on the names parents are choosing for their children, and now a new survey by ChannelMum.com has released some interesting findings on the topic. According to the poll of 2000 parents, almost half (43%) believe that the coronavirus crisis will alter the way UK babies are named – and seven per cent of mums-to-be have already changed a name choice due to the pandemic.

Hope, Hero and Indigo are among the top names for babies being born under lockdown, as parents opt for more positive names for their children.

Seven in ten surveyed listed hopeful ‘virtue’ names, with Faith, Hope, Charity, Patience and Constance predicted to come back into fashion, while 54% would consider a Rainbow name after the kids’ art trend. Popular choices include Iris, meaning 'rainbow' in Greek, alongside Indigo and Blue.

Also popular are Hero names to honour our key workers - gender-neutral Hero, Avery and Bravery plus Maverick for boys, with three in ten backing a rise in popularity. Meanwhile, Florence – which is currently number 15 in the baby name charts – is gaining popularity due to its links with the Nightingale hospitals.

A new trend is also emerging for ‘secure’ names, including Haven and Harbour; one in five parents said they would consider a secure name for their child, as the crisis continues. And a third of parents are picking happy names such as Bliss, Joy, Blythe and Felicity for girls, alongside Pax and Sol for boys.

Even YouTube fitness coach Joe Wicks is having an impact, with Wickes or Wix popping up, while the name Joe – currently ranked 316th - could rise through the name charts again.

The survey also revealed that some names are being ditched thanks to their association with the word 'coronavirus'. Monikers like Corah, Corina, Rona, Viola and Violet are losing favour, as are Lockie or Lochlan, reminding parents of the word 'lockdown'.

ChannelMum.com baby name expert SJ Strum said: "Baby names reflect changing times and never more so than when the world is facing a catastrophe. The current crisis means parents are understandably stressed and anxious, so are using new-borns' names to celebrate new life and joy. Positive names are a wonderful way to keep focusing on the future and means that the child knows their name has real meaning.”