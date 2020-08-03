Emmy Griffiths
Ashley James has revealed her baby's gender for the very first time - and added that she was surprised by the news
Ashley James and her boyfriend Tom Andrews have announced their baby's gender to exclusively to HELLO!, revealing that they are expecting a baby boy!
In a statement, the influencer said: "Tommy and I are over the moon to be expecting a baby boy. Our main joy is that the baby is growing as he should be and appears healthy and worryingly active."
She added that she was surprised by the news since she was certain that she was expecting a girl, explaining: "I was so convinced I was having a little girl, perhaps I was somewhat hoping to raise a little feminist with a strong mind? But I know that this little boy will grow up so loved and supported, with great values and the upmost respect for women... and hopefully he'll make a great big brother one day!"
The pair announced that they were expecting their first child together back in July, telling HELLO!: "From the moment I found out, it felt so right... I've never been that maternal. When friends have been like: 'I want to meet someone, settle down and have children,' I never felt the same. I guess I've been a free spirit."
Speaking about names, she continued: "I like wild hippy names, the kind of names that A-list celebrities call their kids, and everyone's like: 'What?' and Tommy's like: 'I don't think so.'"
Tom spoke of his reaction to hearing about Ashley's pregnancy
Speaking about finding out that the former Made in Chelsea star was pregnant, Tommy said: "I just started laughing. I was so happy as soon as I found out. No part of me felt scared. I'm over the moon about being a dad."