In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, TV and radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford has revealed she is expecting her first child with football manager partner Brian Barry-Murphy. "We are both over the moon," the 38-year-old. "We found out just before Christmas. It was an incredible present."

The baby is due in early August and after a tough first trimester, Sarah-Jane is feeling "more energised" as she prepares to enter the final stage. "I've noticed my body is changing with the seasons," the host of the Sunday Chart Show on Hits Radio says. "When summer comes it will be the blossoming of everything. It's an amazing journey."

Sarah-Jane and Brian, 41, are blending a family – the Rochdale AFC manager has an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. "Blending a family is a special thing. I've come from a blended family too," Sarah-Jane, who was adopted when she was two months old and whose mum remarried after her father passed away, tells Hello! "Brian is very excited to be a dad all over again," she adds. "He loves being a dad and he knew [being a parent] is something I really wanted, too. It's a new chapter in our relationship."

MORE: Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor welcome first child

Sarah-Jane is due in August

MORE: Everything you need to know about Marianne actress in Normal People

Sarah-Jane, who has West African and Irish heritage, also says that, after dealing with insecurities about her looks in the past, she will definitely be passing on a positive message to her child. "I had things I hated about myself, like my lips, when I was growing up, but now I'm really proud of my looks," she says. "I'll pass on the message to my child that: 'You're beautiful.' "I want them to know that their uniqueness is what makes them special. I want them to feel proud of themselves and of their own natural beauty. When it comes to learning to love yourself, I have lots of good life experience to pass on."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.