James Jordan shares adorable photo of baby Ella – and fans spot one thing Ella is the image of her famous mum!

James Jordan and his young daughter Ella had a busy Tuesday hanging out together!

Doting dad James shared the sweetest photo of his little girl, simply captioned with a heart emoji, proving that they have already developed an unbreakable bond.

And while fans were smitten with the heart-melting snap, many of them pointed out this striking detail: Ella looks so much like her mum, Ola Jordan!

Many of the famous dad's fans were quick to leave surprised comments such as: "Wow, mini Ola", "OMG her mum's double!" and "Beautiful wee baby. She’s Ola’s double."

Six-month-old Ella's parents often share lovely photos of her on social media, and even recently revealed how the tot fared during last week's intense heatwave.

Speaking in his and his wife's HELLO! column, Strictly Parenting, James revealed: "She's been a bit more moany during the day and I think it's because of the heat."

We can't say we blame poor Ella…

The professional dancer added: "Although she's still been sleeping well at night so that's good."

The thoughtful parents did everything they could to keep her cool, with James explaining: "We've had all of the windows open everywhere and we've kept the curtains closed, so we're trying to keep it as cool as we can but it was still 29 degrees in there the other day!"

Ola hilariously added: "I have a little water spray that I've been spraying Ella with, and she's been enjoying it."

Seeing as the Jordan family have one of the most epic celebrity pools going, it's no wonder that Ella is shaping up to be a little tadpole!

"She does like having a paddle though. We are thinking about sorting out baby swimming lessons for her. I wanted to take her to a baby swimming class but I'm not sure if they're open but someone might come round here instead," James continued.

