Ola Jordan’s daughter Ella is the cutest water baby - see photo The former Strictly star's little girl is so sweet

Ola and James Jordan's six-month-old daughter Ella is shaping up to be an excellent little swimmer!

Sharing a photo of the tot bobbing around in her dad's arms in their crystal clear pool, Ola wrote: "Swimming lessons with daddy."

Ella donned a heart-melting floral swimsuit, which even came with a matching hat to protect her from the sun.

Fans could barely cope with the cuteness, and rushed to the comment section of doting mum Ola's post to gush about her little girl.

"She's beautiful," wrote one. "Oh, how lovely!" added another, with a third sweetly noting: "Water baby!"

Ella looked so cute!

Ola and James have an incredible house in the pretty county of Kent, and Ola occasionally shares glimpses of the family's stunning swimming pool.

The famous couple gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of their new property shortly after moving in last year, and it's easy to see why they are calling it their "forever home".

The house is modern and spacious, with its own outdoor swimming pool, huge walk-in wardrobe, and plenty of space for their growing family.

The new parents recently opened up about the reality of having a baby in a pristine house, with dad James joking that seeing his daughter Ella's mess everywhere breaks his heart.

"I've ordered new toys online because I didn't have any toys! So I've ordered more colourful things so she can look at it. Obviously not having children, everything we bought pre-baby was to match the house.

"Everything is grey and white! Poor thing is like, 'I want colour!' so I've bought her a colourful mat," Ola said in the couple's weekly HELLO! column.

James added: "My lounge has rubbish everywhere! Honestly, my friend said to me, because we're very OCD with our house, they said, 'I can't wait until you have the baby and there's going to be mess everywhere,' and I went, 'No there won't. There will not be a mess everywhere.' But there is! Her mess is everywhere! My lounge breaks my heart!"

