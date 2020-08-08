Ola Jordan melts hearts with beautiful new photo of baby Ella The former Strictly pro shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram

Ola Jordan sparked a huge reaction from fans on Saturday after she shared a beautiful black and white photo of her baby girl Ella.

The former Strictly star loves to share selfies on social media with her baby girl, but her latest snapshot certainly caused a stir among her followers.

In the pic, Ola beams at the camera with little Ella in her arms, who looks gorgeous as she stars straight into the camera. The proud mum simply captioned the image with a red heart emoji, and fans were blown away by the sweet family moment.

"Aww, this is such a beautiful pic of a gorgeous Mummy and Daughter. She's growing so fast Ola...time goes by so quickly," one fan gushed. "So cute! You and James make beautiful babies - you must try for one more," teased another.

Ola Jordan's fans adored her new photo of baby Ella

While other fans couldn't get over Ella's resemblance to her famous mum. "So cute. She looks the double of you here @olajordan," said one. "Beautiful, she is the double of her mummy. Stay safe all of you," wrote another. While a third added: "Peas in a pod."

The question of whether baby Ella looks more like her mum or dad James has certainly divided their fans in the past, however, the proud parents agree that they think their daughter looks more like her mum.

"I would say she looks more like Ola," James said in their Strictly Parenting column with HELLO!. "Her eyes are very much like Ola's, her lips are like Ola's. Her feet are like mine!"

James and Ola Jordan welcomed Ella in February

Laughing, he added: "Hopefully humour, wit and intelligence are more like me! I would say she looks more like Ola, and she's a very happy baby - which is definitely from my side of the family!"

Although Ella clearly loves a giggle, the former Strictly pros also revealed that she can get angry! "We've noticed she definitely has a little temper, it's quite funny," James said.

"She's started hitting things. The other day she had a rattle in her hand and she was smashing her toys... It's not often, we've only seen it a couple of times, but she has a temper! 99 per cent of the time she's such an adorable baby, we're very lucky!"

