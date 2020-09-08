Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gets emotional over ultrasound for this sweet reason Chrissy and John are expecting their third child together

It's been an emotional week for Chrissy Teigen! Taking to Instagram on Monday, the pregnant star shared a heartwarming video from her latest ultrasound – which was conducted by her four-year-old daughter, Luna.

Chrissy posted the video on Instagram

In the sweet clip, Chrissy's doctor can be seen helping Luna to guide the ultrasound probe across her mum's baby bump, before exclaiming: "I did it, I did it!" An exciting moment for the family, Chrissy's husband John Legend can be heard laughing from behind the camera. "What do you see doctor," Chrissy jokingly asked her daughter.

Chrissy and John are expecting their third child together

Updating fans on her latest pregnancy, Chrissy captioned the video:

"On weekends we freak out! Before I'm able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me out. One day I swear I'll buy one of these machines but by then I'll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. All is well. @Drthaisaliabadi @drsteverad."

Both Chrissy and John have since received an outpouring of love from their famous friends and adoring fans. Mindy Kaling commented, "This made me emotional. So happy for you guys!" Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie star Brooklyn Decker simply wrote: "Oh my gosh." Chrissy and John's OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi added: "Love you and your beautiful family."

Chrissy and John share a close relationship with their children Luna and Miles

The pair are already parents to two children, Luna and Miles, who were both conceived via IVF, but John, 41, confirmed their third baby was unplanned. During an interview on the Today show, he said: "It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say. But we're very excited, and we're grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much."

