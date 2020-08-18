Chrissy Teigen hid her baby bump for weeks - here's how! The star and her husband John Legend are expecting their third child

Chrissy Teigen recently debuted her burgeoning baby bump to announce she's expecting her third child with husband, John Legend, and with 30.9 million eagle-eyed Instagram followers it's amazing she managed to keep the news quiet for as long as she did.

But it turns out the model, 34, knows a thing or two about angles and used some very clever tricks to conceal her pregnancy until she was ready to let her fans in on her exciting news.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's garden is incredible

In July the expectant parents, along with their two children, Luna, four, and Miles, two, escaped LA for a holiday in Mexico, where Chrissy used some of her supermodel poses to obscure her tummy.

She even posted a video of herself in a bikini, insisting she was trying to "look curvy".

Hiding behind a book

At times she covered up in billowy dresses, but by the end of her vacation she shared a swimsuit selfie, only she cleverly turned her body away from the camera to make her posterior the focus of the photo.

Turning away from the camera

As the day of her announcement drew closer, Chrissy had help from her adorable, little family, who hid her midsection.

Luna and Miles would sit on her lap for snaps, or she'd sneak her bump behind a book during storytime with them.

The kids hid her bump



Chrissy was determined to keep her pregnancy concealed until she could finally reveal it on 3 August in the music video for John's latest single, Wild.

A model pose

She then proudly confirmed the news with a video, where her blossoming bump was visible in a figure-hugging outfit.

The couple conceived both of their children via IVF, but John, 41, confirmed their third baby was unplanned.

Chrissy said she wanted to look curvy

During an interview on the Today show, he said: "It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say. But we're very excited, and we're grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much."

Chrissy finally revealed her baby bump

Chrissy also revealed to her fans on Twitter that she was shocked to find out she was pregnant due to the conception of her other children.

"But what they say so often can be true," she said. "When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you."

