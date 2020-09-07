Chrissy Teigen shares never-before-seen look at bare baby bump – and fans react The model is expecting her third child

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting their third child together, but her quick-witted caption on her latest photo has left fans confused.

The model, 34, gave her Instagram followers a never-before-seen look at her bare baby bump as she posed for a photo wearing a white sports bra and green trousers. But it was the person cradling her blossoming bump that caught everyone's attention!

Chrissy Teigen gave fans a new look at her blossoming bump

"I love our baby @jakearnold," she joked in the caption, causing many baffled fans to believe herself and John had separated. "Whoa? Why didn’t I know John was out the picture," one asked, while a second added: "I was so confused for a second." Another noted: "This is how rumors get started," and several others even mistook Jake for another celebrity! "I thought that was @kevinjonas for a hot minute," one follower commented.

Chrissy and John announced the exciting news they are expanding their family in John's music video for his latest single, Wild. The video shows the couple embracing on the beach in Mexico as Chrissy cradles her stomach.

The doting mum later confirmed the news with a video of herself wearing a figure-hugging black outfit on Twitter, after having kept it secret for several weeks. With 30.9 million eagle-eyed Instagram followers, we're very impressed she managed to conceal her pregnancy!

The model confirmed her pregnancy with a photo of her baby bump

The pair are already parents to two children, Luna and Miles, who were both conceived via IVF, but John, 41, confirmed their third baby was unplanned. During an interview on the Today show, he said: "It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say. But we're very excited, and we're grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much."

