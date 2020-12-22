Kelly Clarkson shares sweet way her children are helping her through heartbreak The Voice coach filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June

Kelly Clarkson has revealed the sweet way her two children have helped her cope with her heartbreak after she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June.

The Voice coach shocked fans when she filed papers in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences", following seven years of marriage.

Speaking on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, during the holiday tips and tricks segment, Kelly admitted that she has found craft sessions with daughter River, six, and son Remington, four, "therapeutic".

"I love making stuff. Not only because it’s fun to create something, but also it’s, like, therapeutic. You’re just sitting there," she admitted during last Friday's show.

"Like, when I colour with my kids, yeah I’m doing it because it’s fun with them, and they love it, and they ask me to do it, but also it’s, like, really soothing, oddly."

She added: "I used to laugh at people when I saw adults with colouring books… and I didn’t get it. Now I am one of them. It’s really therapeutic and this has been a hard year."

Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years

During her show's season premiere in September, Kelly admitted that she "didn't see" her divorce coming.

"2020 has been a dumpster fire," the 38-year-old told her audience. "2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came.

"But what I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts," she added of her children and Brandon's children; Seth, 13, and 18-year-old Savannah, from a previous marriage.

Kelly is also step-mum to Brandon's two other children

"You know, we have four kids and divorce is never easy, and we're both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

Kelly was granted primary physical custody of River and Remington by an L.A. County judge last month. As part of the divorce settlement, Brandon is seeking $436,000 a month in spousal and child support.

