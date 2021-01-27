8 helpful homeschooling tips to get you through until March

It's been a tough 10 months for parents during the coronavirus pandemic. After the UK Government's decision to keep schools closed until March, parents everywhere are panicking at the thought of another two months of trying to work from home while homeschooling the kids.

If you're on the brink of despair and reaching for the wine, take a deep breath and read on. It's important to make sure that the whole family's needs are met - otherwise things are going to get stressful! We've rounded up some expert advice to help you make the most of your time at home with your children...

MORE: When homeschooling doesn't go to plan! 6 celebrities share their hilarious photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares her homeschooling tips

1. Establish a routine

Working from home might not require heels and makeup, but that doesn't necessarily mean skipping the shower and working in your PJs. Your hours might be flexible, but your daily routine shouldn't be taken lightly. Create your own 'getting ready for work' ritual (take a shower, have a coffee, and catch up the news) whilst always trying to start working at a similar time to your office hours.

2. Claim a workspace

Forget working from your laptop at the kitchen table or even in bed: it’s important that you find a space, however small, that you can call your office. Not only does this help your children to know that 'mummy’s things' are for work and not part of a game, but it also helps you to take your eyes (and attention) off the housework.

Homeschooling doesn't have to be stressful

3. Stick to your deadlines

If a project has to be ready in two weeks, act like it has to be in for tomorrow and never leave it until the last minute! When there are children about, interruptions are going to happen, so prepare to feel at times as though you are taking one step forward and two steps back.

4. Don't prioritise chores over work

Putting the washing machine on, hoovering and stacking the dishes are tasks that should be shared with the whole family, and even the little ones can help with some household chores. Remember not to put domestic tasks before your professional commitments. If you worked in an office, you wouldn’t come home just to hang the sheets out to dry, would you?

Schools will now be closed until March

5. A schedule is essential

There will be times when you can work with your children nearby, and other times when you must lock yourself away to concentrate on more complicated projects. For this reason, your daily agenda should not only include your work timetable, but also your children’s timetables. When you work at home, it isn’t the number of hours you dedicate to your work that’s important, but your ability to maximise every minute of your time.

STRESSED? Homeschooling tips: 5 celebrities including Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha share advice

One of the great things about working remotely is that you can organise your own agenda. It’s up to you whether you get up two hours early and get a head start, or take some extra time at night. Either way, try to establish a super-effective schedule.

Communication is key to making homeschooling stress-free

6. Use signals

Establish rules with your children so that they understand when they must not disturb you for anything short of an emergency. Create a series of signs and signals with them so that they know when to be quiet or to leave your office without you having to explain why.

7. Talk to your family

Not everyone realises that even though you are at home, you are not available and are just as tied up as you would be at the office. It’s important that everyone understands that phone calls, messages and non-urgent errands must be left until the end of the working day.

Don't forget to clock off!

8. Downtime is sacred

Although it’s important to set time and space aside for work, it’s vital not to let work bleed into your every waking hour. When you’re playing with the children or eating dinner with your partner, turn the phone off. Decide at what time you start and stop reading emails each day. You’ll all be happier for it.

RELATED: Celebrity home school setups: Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, Rochelle Humes and more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.