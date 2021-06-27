Nadia Sawalha inundated with messages of support following emotional video The emotional mother-of-two claimed her "heart had broken" for families across the country

Loose Women host Nadia Sawalha has been inundated with messages of support from her co-hosts and celebrity friends following an emotional rant about Health Secretary Matt Hancock's behaviour following reports of his alleged affair during lockdown.

SEE: Nadia Sawalha sparks reaction with 'really tough' marriage confession

In a video published by The Sun that shocked the nation, Matt Hancock was seen enjoying an intimate moment with his aide Gina Coladangelo, that at the time of filming would have breached coronavirus restrictions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A day in the life of Nadia Sawalha during lockdown

Emotional mother-of-two Nadia took to Instagram on Saturday to post an expletive video of herself criticizing the Health Secretary's actions, claiming her "heart had broken" for all the fellow parents and families who have been forced to stay apart from each other since the pandemic began.

"My heart has broken over and over and over again listening to what people have had to sacrifice," said Nadia.

"Listening to the fact they haven’t been able to see their grandparents, their grandchildren, their parents, their loved ones, their boyfriends, their girlfriends. [Matt Hancock] stopped young people having sex!" the star continued, furious at the shocking revelation.

The star posted an emotional rant to her Instagram page

Many families have not been able to hug their loved ones for over a year since the various social distancing and travel restrictions prohibited families in the UK from being with their loved ones.

READ: Why Nadia Sawalha isn't expecting a wedding invite from Stacey Solomon

SEE: Inside Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha's family home

"Today is a terrible day," said Nadia. "We cannot keep being told there is a different rule for us and a different for [the government]. Enough is enough."

Nadia explained how difficult it has been for families who have been separated by lockdown

Fellow mother Amanda Holden rushed to the comments to show Nadia her support. "This is brilliant brilliant brilliant I'm RAGING TOOOOO", whilst co-host Denise Welch wrote: "Keep shouting Nads!!! I've felt this anger for many many months!!!"

This Morning host Alison Hammond wrote: "Preach !!!" whilst a heartbroken viewer commented: "I wasn't able to go into my granny's care home when she was dying for months in there and then wasn't able to go to her funeral !!! So many have suffered. Thank you for this video".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.