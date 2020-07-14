Nadia Sawalha shares fears for two daughters over body dysmorphia The Loose Women star said the app "would have made me very very ill"

Nadia Sawalha shocked Instagram fans after sharing a video of herself playing with "addictive" apps that she said "would have made me very very ill" when she was a teenager. So we can understand why the Loose Women star fears for the health of her two daughters Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12.

The doting mum-of-two compared two makeup-free photos of herself - one entirely unedited and the other with noticeably larger eyes and lips, and even a different face shape. The second image was the result of Nadia using photo editing app Facetune, and she revealed she fears that it could result in kids, such as her own, developing body dysmorphia.

Nadia edited her make-up free selfie and shared the results on Instagram

In the caption, Nadia said the ability to change your face using these kinds of tools is "Freaky. Scary. Messed up." She said: "I suppose I’m a proper fuddy-duddy as I had no idea how they worked or how potentially addictive they are! Just not on my radar. But they should have been as I have two young daughters and forewarned is forearmed."

Although she joked that her own attempt at photo editing was far from perfect, she revealed she likely could have developed skills over time. "If these apps had been available when I was a teen I have no doubt they would have made me very very ill. I had such a warped idea of myself I would have ended up totally addicted to using them!" Nadia said.

Several of the 55-year-old's followers praised the star for raising awareness, with one commenting on the post: "I think it’s fantastic that you’re shining a light on all this! Thank you," and another added: "This is frightening. I feel so much for teenagers growing up with this around them. Thank you for the awareness." A third remarked: "There’s such an unrealistic standard of perfection that kids are expecting of themselves...it’s scary!"

