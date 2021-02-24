Why Nadia Sawalha isn't expecting a wedding invite from Stacey Solomon It could all change later this year…

Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon count each other as close friends and Loose Women colleagues, but the YouTuber has admitted she isn't expecting a wedding invite from bride-to-be Stacey.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! as she starred on our 'Back to School' digital cover, Nadia empathised with Stacey possibly having to organise a smaller wedding this summer given lockdown restrictions.

"The thing is now weddings have to be so tiny and she's got a huge family," said Nadia. "So I'm absolutely not expecting an invitation. I know that if it wasn't in a lockdown situation… we're good friends but it is very restricted at the moment, so I'm not expecting one."

On whether she and the Loose Women ladies will organise a hen do for Stacey – be it virtual or in the studios when lockdown lifts – Nadia said: "I'm sure we'll have something up our sleeve! We're going to milk this for all it's worth, we certainly will be making a fuss of her and Joe [Swash].

"Joe comes on the show a lot and we all love him. We're all totally soppy over Joe, he's such a sweetheart, and of course, the boys."

Nadia added: "Stacey has the most beautiful boys, I just adore them. They're all such gorgeous, gorgeous kids and Stacey is such a good mum. She's also a great Loose Woman. We really were in need of someone younger and she came in and breathed a breath of fresh air into the show. I'm very fond of her."

We spoke to Nadia before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown on Monday. As it currently stands, larger weddings of over 30 people may be able to go ahead from late June, which means Stacey and her fiancé Joe, who plan to marry at the end of the summer, could have a larger wedding if they so wish.

If life has truly gone back to normal by then, the bride and groom may be able to carry out a larger do with all their friends and family – including Stacey's Loose Women pals.

