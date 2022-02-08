James Jordan has turned to his fans for support, seeking much-needed advice for a "first-time parent".

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 43-year-old - who shares daughter Ella with wife Ola Jordan - asked if there was a better way to feed his child antibiotics as past experiences have been a bit "traumatic".

WATCH: James Jordan dances with his little girl Ella

"Hi guys, anyone ever had a baby or child that every time you give them antibiotics whether on a spoon or syringe down the inside of their cheek they always throw up everything," he tweeted. "Then petrified every time you try to give it to them. The whole things a bit traumatic. Any suggestions?"

TV medic Dr Ranj was quick to respond, suggesting adding jam into the mix, to which James asked: "The yellow liquid with Jam? Thank you for replying she yaks up EVERY time and now cries and panics as soon as she sees it. Would be easier to crush a tablet maybe into her yogurt which she loves. Thanks again."

"Yep try different flavours, or mix in a little bit of something else (people often try yoghurt)," replied Dr Ranj. "Worst case scenario, ask the doctor to change to a different antibiotic (very much depends on what is being treated)."

James and Ola are proud parents to little Ella

One fan said: "Ended up having tablet form for my son, ground up and mixed into a small spoon of ice cream or Angel Delight or something similar." James responded: "Thank you, I will ask for tablet form tomorrow as this yellow stuff she can't keep down at all HOWEVER we give it to her."

Former Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner also replied, writing: "My nan used to crush up medications and put them on a spoon with honey. As Mary Poppins says, A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down! She was right ;)."

After being flooded with more comments, James quickly thanked his followers. "Thank you to everyone that has taken time out of their day to give us some advice for Ella," he added.

"As first-time parents we aren't afraid to ask for advice and it doesn't always mean it has to come from a health care professional like some think. Some people on here are very qualified."

