Ola Jordan shares adorable bonding moment between James Jordan and baby Ella

James Jordan and wife Ola frequently melt their fans' hearts with sweet insights into their lives as parents to their adorable baby daughter.

READ: Strictly's Ola and James Jordan discuss: should parents shout at their children?

On Saturday, Ola shared the most adorable moment between her husband and daughter as James played with his young girl. The doting father moved his finger on her lips as she blew out, but every time he stopped, she cutely asked for "more". He sweetly kept the routine up for several clips before eventually stopping, with the mother and father both giggling the longer it went on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan has sweet moment with baby Ella

The couple had adorably dressed their baby up in grey baby clothes and a pink bow on the top of her head.

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals special friendship with Strictly Come Dancing co-star

WOW: Strictly's James Jordan shares major weight loss update with fans

James later shared a different clip of Ella as she ran round and round the living room table, before she fell to the floor and giggled before getting back and up and continuing.

Speaking to HELLO! recently, the pair addressed a concern that many parents will face – how much screen time their baby girl should have.

James is a doting father to baby Ella

James revealed that he was fine with how Ella used her iPad, explaining: "On the iPad we use for Ella we have educational apps and games, and she really does use them.

"They teach her colouring and how to say words and shapes. At this moment, she's playing a game that shows her a pattern and she has to find the correct egg to match the pattern."

MORE: Ola Jordan wows with adorable selfie with 'mini-me' daughter Ella

EXCLUSIVE: James and Ola Jordan's bittersweet family Christmas revealed

However, they do still limit some of her time on the device with Ola saying that she tries not to take it with the family when they head out.

"I don't want her to get used to having it in the car or when we're out, but I took it yesterday in a bag. I didn't give it to her until we got home," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.