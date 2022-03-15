Prince Charles' surprising childhood hobby – and why it didn't last The Prince of Wales made a surprising remark

Prince Charles visited the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London on Tuesday with his wife Duchess Camilla. While immersed in Irish art, music and culinary delights, the Prince made a surprise confession about a former pastime of his.

Charles admitted that he tried to learn to knit when he was "six or seven" but "failed miserably" at it. "They tried to teach me," he said, perhaps referring to his family or his school teachers at the time. This insight was garnered when Charles candidly chatted to Margaret Mulligan, 68, from Hammersmith, who runs a knitting group that meets at the centre once a week.

"It’s quite therapeutic isn't it?" remarked the royal. Adding: "I'm always amazed how the ladies can watch television and knit at the same time."

Knitting is a craft that's seen a resurgence in recent years with celebrities like Olympian Tom Daley and actor Ryan Gosling championing it.

Charles confessed to knitting as a child

While knitting may not be a skill the Prince has passed down to his children and grandchildren, he has imbued his love of gardening on the family.

It is believed that Charles' grandson Prince George has taken a shine to the leisurely pastime.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time, the next in line to the British throne explained that George has helped to dig in "a tree or two", at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

The royal likes to spend time in his garden

"The most important thing is I got him planting a tree or two here, so we planted it together and shovelled in the earth. That's the way I think, when you are very small, and then each time they come you say, 'Do you see how much the tree has grown?', or whatever, and you hope that they take an interest."

It was revealed that Prince George also got stuck into farm work last half term with his mother the Duchess of Cambridge revealing that "moving feed was George's job at half term".

