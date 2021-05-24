Royal childhood homes that will leave you speechless: Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie & more These family homes are incredible

Growing up as part of the royal family has its perks – we're talking about their impressive childhood homes, of course. With expansive gardens to play hide and seek, their own Wendy houses to host tea parties and even cinema rooms for movie nights, some royal homes are basically a giant playground for children.

With Princess Beatrice set to welcome her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Meghan Markle expecting a baby girl with Prince Harry, we can't help but think about where the royal family grew up. See some of the most incredible royal childhood homes…

Princess Charlotte

WATCH: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing at their Norfolk home

Princess Charlotte and her two siblings Prince George and Prince Louis split their time between Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and the family's second home in Norfolk, called Anmer Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were gifted the latter by the Queen as a wedding present in 2011. Located on the Sandringham Estate, the three-storey property boasts extensive grounds with a Wendy house and a wooden seesaw where Charlotte and George were recently filmed playing.

Archie Harrison

The family's Christmas card showed off Archie's Wendy house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison now lives in a mansion in Montecito, California that the Duke and Duchess reportedly purchased for £11.2 million. Their 2020 Christmas card shows the family of three posing in front of a white Wendy house with little concrete steps leading up to the blue front door.

Elsewhere, there is a swimming pool and an amazing adventure playground. Photographs taken from former listings of the home show that Archie's play equipment includes two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter-skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has a personalised swing

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie grew up at Royal Lodge Windsor with their mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew.

Inside, the home features a beautiful conservatory where Sarah has filmed a series of YouTube videos. A recent photo of Eugenie revealed she also has her own personalised swing in the garden, with the first few letters of her name visible on the seat.

Prince William

The young Prince William and Prince Harry lived at Kensington Palace

Prince Charles and Princess Diana lived in Apartments 8 and 9 in Kensington Palace with their two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The late Princess of Wales joined forces with renowned interior designer Dudley Poplak to turn three floors into a beautiful family home, which included an entire floor for the young Princes. The top floor consisted of two bedrooms and a playroom, which was decorated with strawberry print carpet and filled with rocking chairs and sofas.

Mia Tindall

Zara Tindall and her family live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Mike and Zara Tindall are not only raising their two eldest children Mia and Lena at their Gatcombe Park home, but Zara even recently gave birth to baby Lucas inside the property!

It boasts a home gym, large garden and the royal couple also submitted plans to build a conservatory as part of a two-storey extension to their home in 2018. While not many photos have been shared inside, we have no doubt it's the perfect family home.

